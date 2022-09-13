Staying Cooler this Week

Good morning,
Broad area of low pressure over the Pacific Northwest is slowly moving inland today over Washington. As this system slowly gets wrapped into the jet stream, temperatures over these next few days will be slightly below average in the middle 70s.
Onshore winds will keep temperatures down and will help fight the Cedar Creek Fire. Air quality is expected to stay good through this week.
Another area of low pressure is forecast to move in by the end of the work week and to start the weekend. This is creating better chances for rain across the area for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek