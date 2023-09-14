Staying hot for a few more days

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Expect sunny and hot weather over the next 2-3 days. Smoke from the wildfires in eastern Lane County may drift into our region tonight and tomorrow. This may impact air quality at times.
As for the weekend, Saturday will be the hotter of the two days, then it gets cooler Sunday. A cold front will swing through Sunday night, however, this won't be strong enough to deliver rainfall. It will bring cooler temperatures and widespread cloud cover Monday morning.
Our next system, which is set to slide through around Wednesday, may bring a spot shower or two.