Staying Warm. Upper Atmosphere Changing.

Good Morning. A low pressure region intrudes Southeast of our area and redirects the upper level flow. So, the smoke and haze today will be behaving differently than previously this week. Heat will stay above average, with 90 inland and 69 on the Coast, but winds will be noticeably quicker this afternoon and evening. Low clouds and fog are very thick off the Coast this morning, but as of the early hours haven't drifted onto land yet. With some Westerly flow, visibility on the Coast could easily begin to suffer. Additionally, the signals of a rapid and intense warming through early next week have significantly decreased.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield