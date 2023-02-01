Steady Conditions

 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
1 AM PST FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 7
seconds and southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
expected. For the Gale Watch, seas 14 to 19 ft at 11 seconds
and south winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt possible.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 1 AM
PST Friday. Gale Watch, from late Thursday night through
Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

&&

Good Morning. Except for the possibility of some morning fog, today will see very little changes from yesterday's weather. The morning will be freezing until the sun rises. More high clouds from a system to our North will prevent high temperatures from rising up to average levels. Expect low to mid 40's where cloud coverage is high, and mid to high 40's elsewhere. High pressure will start to break down tomorrow and lead to a turn into slightly warmer, but far more active weather. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield    

