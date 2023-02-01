Steady Conditions

Good Morning. Except for the possibility of some morning fog, today will see very little changes from yesterday's weather. The morning will be freezing until the sun rises. More high clouds from a system to our North will prevent high temperatures from rising up to average levels. Expect low to mid 40's where cloud coverage is high, and mid to high 40's elsewhere. High pressure will start to break down tomorrow and lead to a turn into slightly warmer, but far more active weather.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield