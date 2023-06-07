Still Warm

Happy Hump Day. After two days of warming, heat will start to relax today. Temperatures will still be above average, but close to the low 80's. Our slight cooling is due to a few factors which bring more cloud activity into the area. The deepening of a trough to our West pushes low level marine clouds on shore, while the Eastward movement of low pressure over California brings high level clouds wrapping around all day. Like yesterday, winds will remain inactive, except for in the mountains where thunderstorms are still under elevated chances due to the California low.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield