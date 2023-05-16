Still Warm

Good Morning. Today will start off foggy and cooler than yesterday due to a strong on shore wind. The PNW is still in a good position for warm weather, so today will heat up quickly after the fog clears. The Coast will remain significantly cooler than inland today with a maximum temperature in the 60's. Meanwhile, the Valley will warm up to the mid-high 80's. Thunderstorms will still be a threat over the mountains today, but have a much less significant chance to make their way into the lower elevations.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield