 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Still Warm

  • 0

Good Morning. Today will start off foggy and cooler than yesterday due to a strong on shore wind. The PNW is still in a good position for warm weather, so today will heat up quickly after the fog clears. The Coast will remain significantly cooler than inland today with a maximum temperature in the 60's. Meanwhile, the Valley will warm up to the mid-high 80's. Thunderstorms will still be a threat over the mountains today, but have a much less significant chance to make their way into the lower elevations. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

Recommended for you