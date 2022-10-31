Stormy Halloween

Good morning and happy Halloween. This morning, will be relatively mild and dry until around 11 am. We are at the precipice of a coldfront which has been lingering off of our coast since last night. Once the front makes its way Southeast, showers will begin to develop over our area. Northern counties should see the development first. Ample available moisture should allow for heavy rainfall.
In addition to rainfall, the coldfront will bring temperatures down starting tomorrow morning. As for today, expect high 50's into the low 60's.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield