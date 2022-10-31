 Skip to main content
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 16 to 21 ft at 17 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out
60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...S wind 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt,
becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts to 20 kt in the afternoon and
persisting through this evening.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

Stormy Halloween

Good morning and happy Halloween. This morning, will be relatively mild and dry until around 11 am. We are at the precipice of a coldfront which has been lingering off of our coast since last night. Once the front makes its way Southeast, showers will begin to develop over our area. Northern counties should see the development first. Ample available moisture should allow for heavy rainfall. 

In addition to rainfall, the coldfront will bring temperatures down starting tomorrow morning. As for today, expect high 50's into the low 60's.  

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

