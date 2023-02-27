Stormy Monday

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Localized accumulations of 2 to 5 inches possible in the hills. * WHERE...South Willamette Valley. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will vary between sea level and 1000 feet due to the showery nature of the precipitation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map &&