Stormy Monday

Good Morning! Today will be starting off with a low pressure zone pushing over the area in addition to cold temperatures intruding over head. This paves the way for what could be a snowy morning, with snow levels beginning at around 500 feet. Power behind the front will also influence breezy and strong winds early this morning. Transitioning into the day, the storm will continue to rotate off our coast and bring showery rainfall. Oregon is in a prolonged period of below average temperatures, with today's highs sticking around the mid to low 40's.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield