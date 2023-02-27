 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

* WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
Localized accumulations of 2 to 5 inches possible in the hills.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will vary between sea level and
1000 feet due to the showery nature of the precipitation.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

Stormy Monday

Good Morning! Today will be starting off with a low pressure zone pushing over the area in addition to cold temperatures intruding over head. This paves the way for what could be a snowy morning, with snow levels beginning at around 500 feet. Power behind the front will also influence breezy and strong winds early this morning. Transitioning into the day, the storm will continue to rotate off our coast and bring showery rainfall. Oregon is in a prolonged period of below average temperatures, with today's highs sticking around the mid to low 40's. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

