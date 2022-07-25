Stretch of Dangerous Heat this Week

Good morning.
Today begins a stretch of extreme heat for western Oregon, and a hot week for the Pacific Northwest. A strong blocking high pressure ridge will keep us sunny and dry for the next several days, and due to its position we'll be seeing a northeasterly wind off the Cascades. This wind direction will bring warmer and drier air, which will add to the warming trend.
Heat advisories are in place for the Willamette Valley and Umpqua Basin until Thursday evening of this week. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90s throughout the week, and today and Tuesday could reach the triple digits.
Find ways to cool off, and check in on those who don't have access to air conditioning. This will be a great week to purchase a public pool pass.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek