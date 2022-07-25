 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 9 PM PDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures of 97 to 103 expected.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.

* WHEN...From noon Monday to 9 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are expected
Tuesday and Wednesday. Considerable uncertainty surrounds
temperatures on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Stretch of Dangerous Heat this Week

Good morning. 

Today begins a stretch of extreme heat for western Oregon, and a hot week for the Pacific Northwest.  A strong blocking high pressure ridge will keep us sunny and dry for the next several days, and due to its position we'll be seeing a northeasterly wind off the Cascades.  This wind direction will bring warmer and drier air, which will add to the warming trend. 

Heat advisories are in place for the Willamette Valley and Umpqua Basin until Thursday evening of this week. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90s throughout the week, and today and Tuesday could reach the triple digits. 

Find ways to cool off, and check in on those who don't have access to air conditioning. This will be a great week to purchase a public pool pass. 

-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek

 

