Sun & clouds Tuesday, Much Warmer

Tuesday, expect mostly cloudy skies in the morning, followed by decreasing clouds later in the day.
The temperatures will be milder on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Wednesday, expect mostly cloudy skies with an afternoon shower or two.
The weather becomes active Thursday and Friday, with widespread rain and low elevation snow. Models show snow levels dropping to 1,000' ft Thursday night, which means 1-3" of snow is possible for the foothills Friday morning. Additionally, the possibility does exist for snow down to the valley floor at times, especially during the heaviest of precipitation, where evaporative cooling can temporarily lower snow levels down to 500' ft at times.
Generally speaking, the end of March is expected to be wet and cool.