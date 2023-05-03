Good Morning. Today's temperatures are starting off similarly to yesterday's. This morning will be sunnier for the inland areas as a bit of high pressure allows for some clearing. For the coast, low clouds will be hanging around all day, so sunshine will be minimal. Partly sunny conditions will remain over the valley for the majority of the day before high clouds invade into the late afternoon. Today will see the highest temperatures of the week with the Valley and the Basin hitting into the top end of the 60's. Cloud coverage will keep the coast closer to the mid 50's. An elevated thunderstorm chance is once again present over the cascades today.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield