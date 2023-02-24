Sunny and cold Saturday followed by wet Sunday.

Good evening,
Sunny skies is in the forecast again on Sunday, along with very cold temperatures.
Our next storm moves in Sunday morning, and just like these past few days, it'll be another close call between who gets snow and who gets rain.
Snow levels begin at 500 ft on Sunday morning, then grow to 1,300 ft. There may be a brief period of snow in the morning, before we switch over to rain in the afternoon.
Higher elevations along the coast range and foothills should prepare for snow on Sunday morning.
Next week will remain active, with periods of rain and snow every night, followed by afternoon rain.