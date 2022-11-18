Sunny and Cold

Good Morning. Today, our predominant ridge pattern returns. That means, after another freezing morning, the skies should remain clear and dry. Because of the freezing conditions, frost will once again be a concern. Winds will stay low today, removing wind chill from the equation, but keeping fog chances low for most areas.
Roseburg is once again starting the day with a thick blanket of fog which should keep their temperatures lower than the surrounding areas. Expect temperatures today to stay around the high 40's for the Valley, mid 40's for the Basin, and mid 50's for the Coast.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield