Sunny and hazy Thursday, followed by a brief storm chance Thursday night

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Expect a sunny, hot, and hazy day on Thursday. The smoke will worsen across the area, but it won't be as bad as last week. Temperatures will heat up as high pressure strengthens.
Meanwhile, a weak disturbance traveling from south to north Thursday night will trigger a slight chance (less than 20%) of a thunderstorm in the lowlands. Coastal areas and the Cascades have closer to a 30-40% chance of a storm.
Any rain is welcome, but the dry lightning will be cause for concern. In fact, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning Thursday night for Douglas County due to dry lightning.