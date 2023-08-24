Sunny and Hot into Lightning

Good Morning! Today is going to be beautiful. We have high pressure building over the area while a low pressure zone sitting just off of our coast. That means sunshine will last through the whole day while temperatures shoot up. Be prepared for mid to low 90's today. Tonight, things will be interesting. The previously mentioned low pressure zone will suck up a packet of air from around California that will be full of moisture and energy. This packet will then rapidly be flung into our area. As it arrives, thunderstorm chances will dramatically increase. Expect thunderstorms tonight and into tomorrow morning for the Southern Coast and the Cascades with some rain and lot of lightning.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield