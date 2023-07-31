 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TUESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued the Air
Quality Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is now in effect
until noon PDT Tuesday.

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for smoke. Wildfires
burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause
air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through at least
Monday night.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:

www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Sunny and hot rest of the week

  • 0

Good afternoon, I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.

Expect a strong belt of high pressure to keep us sunny, hot, and dry through the remainder of the work week.

Smoke will linger across the foothills and Cascades. At times, the smoke may move into parts of the Willamette Valley/Umpqua Basin.

Along the coast, patchy fog is anticipated each day before sunrise, however, the fog clears very quickly after sunrise.

Late week, monsoonal moisture may give us enough instability for a storm or two to develop along the Cascades.

 

Recommended for you