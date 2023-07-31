Sunny and hot rest of the week

Good afternoon, I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Expect a strong belt of high pressure to keep us sunny, hot, and dry through the remainder of the work week.
Smoke will linger across the foothills and Cascades. At times, the smoke may move into parts of the Willamette Valley/Umpqua Basin.
Along the coast, patchy fog is anticipated each day before sunrise, however, the fog clears very quickly after sunrise.
Late week, monsoonal moisture may give us enough instability for a storm or two to develop along the Cascades.