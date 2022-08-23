Sunny and hot Wednesday

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
The fire danger has increased from high to extreme in Douglas County, and from moderate to high in Coos County.
We have 2-3 days of sunny and hot weather, before a significant cool down is in store for the weekend.
Onshore winds will allow for the fog to push into parts of the Umpqua Basin and Willamette Valley the next few mornings.
The entire valley and coast will see a weekend full of sunshine along with much cooler temperatures. In fact, it'll feel like fall this weekend.