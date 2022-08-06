 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HOT...VERY DRY...AND INCREASINGLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS EXPECTED
THIS WEEKEND NEAR THE COLUMBIA GORGE AND WILLAMETTE VALLEY...

...BREEZY OFFSHORE FLOW THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.Offshore flow will bring hot and very dry air into the region
for the weekend. North-northeast winds will increase this
afternoon, turning more easterly tonight and Sunday. Thermal low
pressure will build over the Willamette Valley and Cascades
today, and will enhance instability while crossing back over the
Cascades on Sunday.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM
PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 604 AND 667...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening. The Fire
Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County
Lowlands.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 21 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Sunny and hot weekend with increasing smoke

  • Updated
  • 0

Happy Saturday, I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the Willamette Valley until 8 PM Sunday due to gusty winds, low humidity, and unstable atmospheric conditions. This means that any small fires are likely to get out of hand very quickly.

Meanwhile, the Oregon Department of Forestry has increased the fire danger to "high" in Lane County.

I hope you enjoyed the cooler days we had recently, because the temperatures are about to heat up in a big way.

Expect highs to reach the middle and upper 90s this weekend along with sunny skies. The sky will be blue Saturday, but with a slight change in the overall wind pattern, we will see more smoke and haze building in Sunday.

Temperatures cool down quite a bit next week, so the good news is this heat wave will be short-lived.

 

