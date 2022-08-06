Sunny and hot weekend with increasing smoke

Weather Alert

...HOT...VERY DRY...AND INCREASINGLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS WEEKEND NEAR THE COLUMBIA GORGE AND WILLAMETTE VALLEY... ...BREEZY OFFSHORE FLOW THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .Offshore flow will bring hot and very dry air into the region for the weekend. North-northeast winds will increase this afternoon, turning more easterly tonight and Sunday. Thermal low pressure will build over the Willamette Valley and Cascades today, and will enhance instability while crossing back over the Cascades on Sunday. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 604 AND 667... The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands. * WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 21 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&