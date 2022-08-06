Sunny and hot weekend with increasing smoke

Happy Saturday, I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the Willamette Valley until 8 PM Sunday due to gusty winds, low humidity, and unstable atmospheric conditions. This means that any small fires are likely to get out of hand very quickly.
Meanwhile, the Oregon Department of Forestry has increased the fire danger to "high" in Lane County.
I hope you enjoyed the cooler days we had recently, because the temperatures are about to heat up in a big way.
Expect highs to reach the middle and upper 90s this weekend along with sunny skies. The sky will be blue Saturday, but with a slight change in the overall wind pattern, we will see more smoke and haze building in Sunday.
Temperatures cool down quite a bit next week, so the good news is this heat wave will be short-lived.