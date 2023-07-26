Sunny and Mild, Warming Next Week

Good Morning. Today's weather will be generally inactive with temperatures staying around the average for this time of year. The morning is starting with zero cloud cover, so temperatures will fall to the low 50's and possibly even high 40's by 7am. However, the sun will immediately begin to heat the ground as it rises, so temps will start to climb by the mid morning. Today's highs will be around the mid to high 80's. Fire danger is low today from the brief rainfall yesterday morning. Additionally, active fire smoke will be pushed to the east all day, so air quality is of no concern.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield