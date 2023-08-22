 Skip to main content
Sunny and pleasant Wednesday

Onshore winds will keep the smoke away for the foreseeable future! Sunny and warm weather is expected Wednesday, with highs in the lower 80s. 

Thursday until Saturday we can expect a brief heat wave, with sunny skies and highs in the lower 90s each day.

An offshore low pressure system may bring a shower or two to the coast and/or Cascades Thursday night into early Friday morning. It is unlikely we get a shower in the lowlands. 

A strong push of onshore winds will bring in a deeper marine layer Sunday-Tuesday of next week, meaning both the coast and valleys will experience morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.

 

