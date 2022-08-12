Sunny and pleasant weekend ahead

Good Friday! I'm Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
A nice weekend is shaping up across western Oregon.
If your plans take you to the Oregon coast, it looks like there will be a thick layer of clouds Saturday, but Sunday should feature more sunshine.
Clouds will be thick in the valley Saturday, with sunshine during the afternoon. Sunday will be sunny all day long.
We've been advertising a heat wave next week, and although things are still expected to get hot, the forecast models have backed off on how hot the high temperatures will get. In previous days, it looked like 96-99° would be likely, now it looks like highs between 93-96° are more likely.