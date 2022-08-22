Sunny and very warm Tuesday

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Expect a sunny and very warm next few days ahead of us.
Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s and lower 90s the next couple days, with a cool down expected by next weekend.
Onshore winds will keep coastal fog in high abundance all week long, with the fog escaping through some of the gaps in the coastal mountains at times, which means we will see patchy fog in the valleys.
Other than that, the pattern will remain dry for the foreseeable future.