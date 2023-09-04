Sunny and warm all week

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Despite a wet and cool past few days, we are tracking mild and sunny weather for the rest of the week.
Weak high pressure will setup across the PNW, leading to a seasonable pattern.
Air quality is good for all locations, but that may change as we enter drier and warmer weather.
Temperatures along the coast will remain in the upper 60s each afternoon, under mostly sunny conditions. Towards the end of the week/weekend, we will see marine clouds return to the coast.