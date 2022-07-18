Sunny and warm next few days

I'm Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Expect sunny weather the next several days, along with breezy conditions along the coast.
There will be patchy fog for coastal communities every morning, with increasing sunshine during the afternoon.
The marine layer will make it's trek inland by the middle of the week, but will dissipate by the afternoon.
This upcoming weekend will be sunny and very warm.
Long term forecast models indicate the possibility of excessive heat next week at this time, with temperatures warming well into the 90s.