Sunny and warm rest of the week

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
High pressure will deliver sunny and pleasant weather both Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Inland, we'll reach the middle 80s, while the coast will stay in the 60s. I expect patchy low clouds/fog along the coast each day, with sunshine during the afternoon.
We are tracking a cold front that will push through Sunday night, but this front will be too weak to provide showers. Instead, this front will send in low clouds for both the coast/valleys Monday morning.
Early next week, we return to a typical quiet early September pattern.