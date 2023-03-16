Sunny and warm St. Patty's Day

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
We have two more sunny and warm days, before we return to our typical cold, cloudy, and wet pattern Sunday-Thursday.
Clear skies and calm winds will allow for frost to form Friday morning, but it will quickly melt by 9AM or so.
There is a weak disturbance off the Oregon coast that will push in Friday evening. We will *not* get any rain from this system, but we will just get clouds. The clouds stick around through Friday night, then Saturday expect a blend of sun and clouds.
Our pattern becomes busy again on Sunday, as a dip in the jet stream will allow a series of upper-level weather fronts push on through. I would plan on daily rain chances everyday next week, along with below average temps.