Sunny and warm St. Patty's Day

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.

We have two more sunny and warm days, before we return to our typical cold, cloudy, and wet pattern Sunday-Thursday.

Clear skies and calm winds will allow for frost to form Friday morning, but it will quickly melt by 9AM or so.

There is a weak disturbance off the Oregon coast that will push in Friday evening. We will *not* get any rain from this system, but we will just get clouds. The clouds stick around through Friday night, then Saturday expect a blend of sun and clouds.

Our pattern becomes busy again on Sunday, as a dip in the jet stream will allow a series of upper-level weather fronts push on through. I would plan on daily rain chances everyday next week, along with below average temps.

 

