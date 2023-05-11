Sunny Friday with highs in the lower 80s.

Temperatures begin heating up Friday, with highs reaching the lower 80s for the lowlands and lower 60s along the coast.
High pressure rapidly intensifies this weekend, which means temperatures heat up to around 90° by Saturday afternoon. High pressure shifts further north Sunday, which will put us in a offshore wind situation. These weather setups are conducive for extreme heat. Most cities and towns will break records Sunday.
Saturday:
Eugene:
Forecast: 90° / Record 89°
Roseburg:
Forecast: 91°/Record 96°
Sunday:
Eugene:
Forecast: 93°/Record 90°
Roseburg:
Forecast: 95°/Record 97°
North Bend:
Forecast: 81°/Record 82°