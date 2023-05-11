 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum temperatures up
to 95 possible. Minimum temperatures of 65 are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be slow to cool at
night, especially in urban areas and the Portland/Vancouver
Metropolitan area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Sunny Friday with highs in the lower 80s.

Temperatures begin heating up Friday, with highs reaching the lower 80s for the lowlands and lower 60s along the coast.

High pressure rapidly intensifies this weekend, which means temperatures heat up to around 90° by Saturday afternoon. High pressure shifts further north Sunday, which will put us in a offshore wind situation. These weather setups are conducive for extreme heat. Most cities and towns will break records Sunday.

Saturday:

Eugene:

Forecast: 90° / Record 89°

Roseburg:

Forecast: 91°/Record 96°

Sunday:

Eugene:

Forecast: 93°/Record 90°

Roseburg:

Forecast: 95°/Record 97°

North Bend:

Forecast: 81°/Record 82°

 

