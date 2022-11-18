 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING BELOW 2500 FEET...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.
below 2500 feet.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

Sunny Saturday then clouds roll in Sunday

  • 0

Your weekend will be dry and pleasant.

Saturday morning will be very cold as we continue to track east winds, but Sunday will become warmer.

A weak front will bring the return of clouds Sunday, along with a slight chance of rain Monday.

Earlier, we were thinking Tuesday would be wet, but now computer guidance has shifted the upper-level low further to the north, across southwest Canada. This means most of us will be dry Tuesday. The exception will be coastal areas and other locations north of Corvallis. 

Most of Thanksgiving week will be dry, which means traveling to see family members should be safe!

 

Recommended for you