Sunny Saturday then clouds roll in Sunday

Your weekend will be dry and pleasant.
Saturday morning will be very cold as we continue to track east winds, but Sunday will become warmer.
A weak front will bring the return of clouds Sunday, along with a slight chance of rain Monday.
Earlier, we were thinking Tuesday would be wet, but now computer guidance has shifted the upper-level low further to the north, across southwest Canada. This means most of us will be dry Tuesday. The exception will be coastal areas and other locations north of Corvallis.
Most of Thanksgiving week will be dry, which means traveling to see family members should be safe!