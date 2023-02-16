Sunshine returns Friday

High pressure returns Friday, delivering dry weather for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday! There may be a brief shower along the northwest Oregon coast, but other than that, most of you stay dry.
Our attention quickly turns to a steep trough of low-pressure that dives southward out of Canada. This system will have quite a but of moisture and a lot of cold air.
We expect rain showers on Monday, then more widespread rain will follow on Tuesday, with the cold front arriving Tuesday night. Snow levels will dip below 1,000' ft, which means we are tracking the potential of lowland snow. It is too early to dive into logistics (such as snow amounts), but this definitely bears watching.
Nonetheless, cold air will overspread the region towards the second half of next week, with temperatures well below average.