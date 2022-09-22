 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.

Sunshine Returns to End the Work Week

Good morning!

Today is the first day of the fall season! Temperatures will feel closer to average this afternoon as sunshine returns for the PNW. Expected to hit the middle to lower 70s this evening with sunshine by the end of the day. Cloud cover has moved well east of the Cascades, but we are left with some leftover moisture and a bit of fog. 

Sunshine will build in by the afternoon, but expect a few clouds leftover into Friday. By the weekend, temperatures will slowly warm above average, with a couple days in the 80s. A taste of summertime as fall begins. 

Long range models hinting towards a stronger system diving into the PNW by the end of the month and into October. 

-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek 

 

