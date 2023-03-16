SUNSHINE SUNSHINE

Happy Thursday. This morning's lack of cloud coverage has seen most areas sink back into freezing or subfreezing temperatures. Frost will be an issue worth planning for. Despite a heavy inversion, offshore winds should control fog this morning, but radiational cooling makes it a possibility for areas with light wind. Today will be sunnier and warmer than yesterday making it the most spring looking day so far. Temperatures could even pass the 60 degree mark in the warmest areas. Cloud coverage drifts back in as the sun sets today, so hopefully we can retain todays heat overnight.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield