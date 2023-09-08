Sunshine, Warming Trend

Good Morning. Today will start with a cooler morning once again due to a lack of cloud coverage. Fog development doesn't look likely since the satellite imagery is completely clear as of 4am. A ridge is developing over the Western US today so our warming trend will continue and the skies will stay clear. Warming will reach its maximum on Saturday before the ridge is slightly squashed by a Northern low on Sunday. Temps will hit the low 80's today and the mid 80's on Saturday. Most signals point toward next week staying warm and dry, so fire weather could be concerning once again.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield