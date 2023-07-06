Temp Drop Near Average, Marine Layer Returns

Good Morning. Today will mark the end of our heatwave as onshore flow returns heavily. Cooler and more moist air will bring temperatures closer to average today, but still in the low 90's. Expect poor to no visibility on the Coast all day. Late morning clouds are a possibility for the Valley as the marine layer could move far enough East, but sunshine will be the norm. The upper level pattern will be promoting onshore winds for the next 5 to 7 days, so morning clouds and fog will be reoccurring. Fire danger remains concerning today since fuels have dried significantly over the last 4 days, but fortunately, wind speeds will remain low today.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield