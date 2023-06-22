Temperature begin to cool on Friday!

High pressure is peaking across Washington and Oregon for the day Today and as a result, temperatures are pretty warm! Temperatures in the Willamette Valley have been in the high end of the 80s!
The northerly breeze will be around for Thursday, before the wind switches direction and comes from the west. This in turn will cool us off with an onshore flow.
Expect to see some morning clouds, followed by sunshine in the afternoon for both Friday and Saturday in the Willamette Valley. These morning clouds will develop through the day on Thursday along the Oregon Coast and continue to increase, which means the wind will be from the west and temperatures will cool off as a result also. We could see some areas of drizzle along the Coast on Friday, but it won't be enough to ruin your outdoor plans.
As for the Willamette Valley, high temperatures will be closer to 80 degrees for Friday and Saturday with the morning cloud cover. Then we will see a gradual warming trend for most of next week. There are signs temperatures could get HOT (into the 90s) as we get toward the latter part of next week and into next weekend.