...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 11 to 16 ft at 19 seconds and southeast winds 15
to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Temperatures drop this weekend along with showers

Here's a quick breakdown of your weekend forecast:

Showers are expected both Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday being the rainier of the two days.

Temperatures will be mild Saturday, but then fall back to the 40s Sunday. As a result, snow levels will drop too, from 4,500' ft Saturday to 3,500' ft Sunday.

As snow levels drop across the Cascades, travel will be impacted Saturday and Sunday. 4-8" of snow is likely for Santiam Pass and Willamette Pass.

In the valleys, 0.50-1.00" of rain is expected Saturday and Sunday, with 1.00-1.50" along the coast.

Monday and Tuesday will be slightly drier, with peeks of sunshine. Our next storm is brewing, and set to move in late in the day Tuesday.

 

