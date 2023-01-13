Temperatures drop this weekend along with showers

Here's a quick breakdown of your weekend forecast:
Showers are expected both Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday being the rainier of the two days.
Temperatures will be mild Saturday, but then fall back to the 40s Sunday. As a result, snow levels will drop too, from 4,500' ft Saturday to 3,500' ft Sunday.
As snow levels drop across the Cascades, travel will be impacted Saturday and Sunday. 4-8" of snow is likely for Santiam Pass and Willamette Pass.
In the valleys, 0.50-1.00" of rain is expected Saturday and Sunday, with 1.00-1.50" along the coast.
Monday and Tuesday will be slightly drier, with peeks of sunshine. Our next storm is brewing, and set to move in late in the day Tuesday.