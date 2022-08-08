Temperatures Fall by Mid-Week

Good morning.
Temperatures today will be in the mid-upper 80s for the Willamette Valley and Umpqua Basin, and the low 60s for the coast. A cut-off low pressure system offshore will be responsible for cooling us down from the 90s throughout the week. We may also see the threat for more dry thunderstorms along the Cascade crest. A few showers could pop up in the valleys late Tuesday.
After a brief cool down Wednesday, temperatures will surge back to 90 degrees over the weekend and to start the third week of August. Long term models are showing we may see a strong cold front by the end of next week that could bring a chance for rain across the area. We are still far out, so confidence is currently low on this scenario playing out.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek