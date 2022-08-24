 Skip to main content
Temperatures on the Rise Wednesday & Thursday

Good morning. 

You guessed it, marine clouds have circled back onshore overnight and the coast will see a mostly cloudy skies to start to the day. Under a north wind today, which could keep the clouds socked in along the coast for a majority of the afternoon. Patchy fog for the valleys this morning, but clouds will build in Thursday. 

Temperatures this week will peak today and tomorrow, then a significant drop off is expected this weekend. A few models struggle to bring us into the 80s, whereas a couple others have us in the around 80 degrees. Nonetheless,. expect a much cooler weekend and temperatures slightly below normal for this time of year. 

Staying dry, and no real rain chances in site. Long term thoughts right now are geared toward a weak cold front to start the month of September which may be enough to bring us out first rain event of the season. 

-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek

 

