Temperatures peak on Friday before a "Early Spring-like" system rolls on in!

Temperatures in the Willamette Valley will be on the rebound for the next couple of days as an area of low pressure that moved into extreme northeastern Washington is pushing off to the east. High pressure will build into Oregon, which will allow temperatures to rise above average once again.
High pressure should peak temporarily on Friday before we see a major pattern change. A rather impressive area of low pressure will move into the Pacific Northwest over the weekend and give western Oregon the first chance of rain since early May!
In fact, Monday morning will have some of the coolest temperatures that we've seen in 1.5 months! Snow levels will briefly come to the highest pass levels before rising again. Monday will be the coolest day, in fact, we will struggle to make it into the low 60s in the Willamette Valley, and may not even get there!
Rainfall amounts at this time are looking to be between 0.25"-0.50" of rain in the Willamette Valley, beginning on Father's Day Sunday and ending by Tuesday. There are some indications that we could see up to 0.75" as well, but that is more likely along the Oregon Coast.