Temperatures reach triple digits by 4th of July

This weekend will be hot and sunny, with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the low 90s. High pressure intensifies and shifts east on Monday, which will lead to extreme heat. As of now, forecast guidance has us near 100° both Tuesday and Wednesday. Luckily, however, we cool back down by Thursday of next week.
The coast will see fewer marine clouds this weekend. It's possible there may be a brief period of clouds along the coast, but generally speaking, I anticipate more sunshine than anything else. The trade off is that it'll be very windy along the coast, with winds gusting upwards of 40 mph at times.