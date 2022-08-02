Temperatures Stay Near August Average

Good morning.
We are continuing to track average-like temperatures this week as a few weak disturbances provide slightly cooler and moister air. Monsoonal moisture has been responsible for generating a few stronger cells and lightning strikes over the Cascades, Umpqua National Forest, and the coastal range mountains.
The Potter fire is now currently burning around 60 acres, and the Windigo fire is now over 1,300 acres. The McKinney fire continues to spread burning over 55,000 acres. We will see improvements to the skies throughout the rest of the week.
Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday, but sill cooler than last weeks spike in temperatures. Average high temperature today is around 87 degrees, and we will be right around 90 with clearing skies throughout the day.
By Thursday, a weak cold front will usher in from the northwest which will bring in cooler air and keep temperatures in the low to mid 80s. This will be our coolest day of the work week, before temperatures warm up near 90 over the weekend.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek