Temperatures Turn Hot Today

Good morning,
High temperatures Monday stalled in the mid-80s across the region, and the northerly breeze is what kept it tolerable. Winds will subside this afternoon for the valleys, but wind speeds will increase across the Cascade crest and into the foothills. A Red Flag Warning is therefore in effect from 1 PM Tuesday until midnight Wednesday morning.
Temperatures are expected to hit at least 90 degrees this afternoon for the valleys. Light to moderate smoke will paint the skies in the southern and central Willamette Valley today.
We are keeping our eyes on a BIG warm up Friday and Saturday this week. Temperatures may exceed 95 throughout the valleys.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek