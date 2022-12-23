Temperatures warm above freezing Friday morning

 Skip to main content
...ICE STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of
around two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon and South
Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel will be difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures should warm above freezing in
the central Coast Range and the Eugene/Springfield area after
approximately 7 AM PST Friday. Temperatures should warm above
freezing from Harrisburg to Corvallis by 11 AM to Noon PST
Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map



...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST
SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 12 ft at 13
seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts as high as
35 kt. For the Gale Watch, seas 11 to 13 ft at 10 seconds and
south winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 60
NM.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM PST Saturday. Gale
Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.



Temperatures warm above freezing Friday morning

  

Good Friday, I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.

As of 5:00 AM, satellite imagery shows a warm front located between Eugene and Roseburg moving north. Behind the front, is warmer air.

Temperatures will quickly warm to around 42°F by lunch time today and the upper 40s by the afternoon. Locations north, such as Corvallis and Albany, will stay around 37° for their high today, which will still be warm enough to melt the ice.

Even further north, Salem and Portland will stay at or below freezing all day.

Expect slippery roads before 10:00 AM or so, and then after that time, conditions will gradually improve.

Expect off and on rain showers Friday, then a bigger storm moves in Saturday. Based on current model data, we could see close to an additional inch of rain Christmas Eve. Christmas Day, however, looks dry!

 

