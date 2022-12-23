Temperatures warm above freezing Friday morning

Good Friday, I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
As of 5:00 AM, satellite imagery shows a warm front located between Eugene and Roseburg moving north. Behind the front, is warmer air.
Temperatures will quickly warm to around 42°F by lunch time today and the upper 40s by the afternoon. Locations north, such as Corvallis and Albany, will stay around 37° for their high today, which will still be warm enough to melt the ice.
Even further north, Salem and Portland will stay at or below freezing all day.
Expect slippery roads before 10:00 AM or so, and then after that time, conditions will gradually improve.
Expect off and on rain showers Friday, then a bigger storm moves in Saturday. Based on current model data, we could see close to an additional inch of rain Christmas Eve. Christmas Day, however, looks dry!