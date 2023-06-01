Temps Heading Up

Good Morning. Today will begin our temperature rise as we transition into a sunnier and warmer pattern. This morning starts out with very little cloud coverage, even for the coast, so sunshine will come on heavy as soon as the sun rises. Warming will begin around the same time as the last few days with inland areas reaching 60 degrees before noon. As the sun continues to shine, the Valley and Basin will reach back into the low 70's while the Coast maintains its predictable max temp around 60.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield