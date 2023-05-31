Temps heating up late week, along with sunshine

The grass pollen is at a 479 (very high) and the tree pollen is at 34 (moderate). Oregon Allergy Associates is citing cooler temperatures for the grass pollen dropping slightly from yesterday.
Moving ahead, warmer temperatures, coupled with breezy winds, will increase pollen levels late week.
No rain is expected anytime soon. In fact, forecast models show a strong and persistent ridge of high pressure off the Oregon coast. This high pressure feature will keep winds coming from the north all week.
Expect sunny and hot weather to return by the weekend and next week.