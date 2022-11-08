Good morning. Today marks the beginning of a dry spell which should remain through this week. Although our general trend is drying, some unpredictable showers are still possible, especially in Southern Lane, and Douglas County. This morning, some fog is likely in the Valley, although a strong inversion layer is not present. In the Passes, snow showers are still a possibility. Temperatures today should remain cold with the Valley and the Basin sitting around the upper 40's, and the Coast around the low 50's.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield