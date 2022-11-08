 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 13 ft at 13 seconds and northeast winds 15 to
25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

The Beginning of a Dry Spell

  • 0

Good morning. Today marks the beginning of a dry spell which should remain through this week. Although our general trend is drying, some unpredictable showers are still possible, especially in Southern Lane, and Douglas County. This morning, some fog is likely in the Valley, although a strong inversion layer is not present. In the Passes, snow showers are still a possibility. Temperatures today should remain cold with the Valley and the Basin sitting around the upper 40's, and the Coast around the low 50's. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield  

Recommended for you