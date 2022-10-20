The Beginning of Fall

Good morning. Today we make the transition into Autumn. The high pressure system which has been consistently bringing unseasonable heat has departed from our area. This movement has made way for a coldfront to begin advancing into the PNW. This coldfront will become visibly apparent in the late afternoon when a swath of clouds cover our area.
Before the coldfront arrives, we can expect more dense fog and poor air quality from smoke trapped beneath our morning air. Dense fog and Air quality advisories are wide spread for the remainder of today. Expect temperatures to max out near 70 for the Valley, the mid 70's for the Basin, and 60 for the Coast.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield