The Heat Continues this Week

Good morning,
Yesterday's afternoon high temperature in Eugene peaked at 90 degrees for the late afternoon, which is about 5 degrees above average for this time of year. Roseburg was another spot with highs at 90 degrees. The coast hit 70 degrees too.
Temperatures are expecting to climb back into the 90s this afternoon as high pressure slowly shifts to the west through Wednesday. As high pressure peaks by the middle of the week, this will allow for thunderstorm chances to increase with the return of monsoon moisture. A few showers may linger into the foothills, but the main threat will be for the higher terrain at this time.
A couple of those storms and showers may leak into the valleys, just like we saw last Sunday into Monday
A heat advisory is currently in place for the Lane and Linn county Cascades and foothills, eastern Douglas county, and cottage grove. The advisory will run from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek