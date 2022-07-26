 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures of 97 to 103 expected.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.

* WHEN...From noon Monday to 9 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are expected
Tuesday and Wednesday. Considerable uncertainty surrounds
temperatures on Thursday. Overnight lows are expected to be in
the upper 50s to lower 60s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

The Heat Wave Turns Smoky Today

Good morning. 

We reached the triple digits in Eugene and Roseburg yesterday. Eugene hit 100° and Roseburg reached 102°. Should see temperatures stall in the upper 90s today due to the California wildfire smoke that is currently moving northward into our viewing area. Air quality shouldn't be a major concern since most of the smoke will be in the upper levels of the atmosphere, but we will be monitoring it. 

The heat wave doesn't break down until the weekend, and even then temperatures will remain slightly above average. A shift in weather patterns looks to take place by Wednesday August, 3rd, which will bring in below average temperatures for the PNW. 

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek

 

