The Heat Wave Turns Smoky Today

Good morning.
We reached the triple digits in Eugene and Roseburg yesterday. Eugene hit 100° and Roseburg reached 102°. Should see temperatures stall in the upper 90s today due to the California wildfire smoke that is currently moving northward into our viewing area. Air quality shouldn't be a major concern since most of the smoke will be in the upper levels of the atmosphere, but we will be monitoring it.
The heat wave doesn't break down until the weekend, and even then temperatures will remain slightly above average. A shift in weather patterns looks to take place by Wednesday August, 3rd, which will bring in below average temperatures for the PNW.
Have a great day!
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek