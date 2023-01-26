 Skip to main content
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.

* WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range
of Western Oregon, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette
Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade
Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

The Last Day Of Fog

  • 0

Good Morning. Today will be another round of fog and low clouds for the Valley. However, the heat budget this week has gotten more robust. So, today will be yet again slightly warmer than the day before. Expect more sunshine on the Coast and in the passes. Temperatures today will be around the low to mid 40's for the Valley and the Basin with low 50's on the Coast. This constant ridge pattern begins to erode today, so look forward to variable weather in the near future.   

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

