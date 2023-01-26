The Last Day Of Fog

Good Morning. Today will be another round of fog and low clouds for the Valley. However, the heat budget this week has gotten more robust. So, today will be yet again slightly warmer than the day before. Expect more sunshine on the Coast and in the passes. Temperatures today will be around the low to mid 40's for the Valley and the Basin with low 50's on the Coast. This constant ridge pattern begins to erode today, so look forward to variable weather in the near future.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield