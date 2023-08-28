The Start Of Fall

Good Morning! Forecast models are making this week look markedly cooler and show several chances of rainfall! Today, we start with cloud coverage inland and fog on the Coast. Temps will still make it to the low 80's, before our first major low pressure zone moves into the area tonight and pulls much colder air overhead. Because of the mixture of Southwest winds and the multitude of active wildfires, today will be dark from either cloud coverage or smoke, so don't expect a lot of sun. Air quality should stay relatively moderate though, since rising motions will be building through the day as our first low moves in. The biggest chance we have for meaningful rainfall this week land on Thursday.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield